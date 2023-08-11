Oricon Ent Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 154.73 crore, down 16.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.73 crore in June 2023 down 16.07% from Rs. 184.37 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.35 crore in June 2023 down 57.36% from Rs. 14.89 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.10 crore in June 2023 down 27.65% from Rs. 27.78 crore in June 2022.

Oricon Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.95 in June 2022.

Oricon Ent shares closed at 24.70 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.80% returns over the last 6 months and -10.99% over the last 12 months.