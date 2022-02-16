Oricon Ent Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 131.78 crore, up 45.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.78 crore in December 2021 up 45.38% from Rs. 90.64 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.02 crore in December 2021 up 3712.22% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.04 crore in December 2021 up 131.21% from Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2020.

Oricon Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

Oricon Ent shares closed at 37.05 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.96% returns over the last 6 months and 61.09% over the last 12 months.