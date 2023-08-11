English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Oricon Ent Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 154.73 crore, down 19.28% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oricon Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 154.73 crore in June 2023 down 19.28% from Rs. 191.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.60 crore in June 2023 down 42.72% from Rs. 15.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.45 crore in June 2023 down 17.86% from Rs. 27.33 crore in June 2022.

    Oricon Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.96 in June 2022.

    Oricon Ent shares closed at 24.70 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.80% returns over the last 6 months and -10.99% over the last 12 months.

    Oricon Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations154.20154.32191.69
    Other Operating Income0.531.37--
    Total Income From Operations154.73155.69191.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials82.5082.29111.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.447.670.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.1515.857.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.7611.788.70
    Depreciation8.729.148.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.1325.6942.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.033.2713.11
    Other Income6.704.636.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.737.9119.19
    Interest2.082.001.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.655.9017.34
    Exceptional Items---1.79--
    P/L Before Tax11.654.1217.34
    Tax2.811.352.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.852.7714.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--0.23-0.01
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.853.0014.67
    Minority Interest--0.000.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.25-0.590.31
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.602.4115.01
    Equity Share Capital31.4131.4131.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.550.150.96
    Diluted EPS0.550.150.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.550.150.96
    Diluted EPS0.550.150.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Oricon Ent #Oricon Enterprises #packaging #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!