Opto Circuits Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 25.63 crore, up 172.43% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 25.63 crore in September 2018 up 172.43% from Rs. 9.41 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.96 crore in September 2018 up 1229.5% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.35 crore in September 2018 up 207.12% from Rs. 3.37 crore in September 2017.

Opto Circuits EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2017.

Opto Circuits shares closed at 9.55 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -20.08% returns over the last 6 months and 34.51% over the last 12 months.