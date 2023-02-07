English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    OnMobile Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.94 crore, down 1.09% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OnMobile Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 53.94 crore in December 2022 down 1.09% from Rs. 54.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.77 crore in December 2022 up 13.71% from Rs. 4.19 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.66 crore in December 2022 up 14.32% from Rs. 8.45 crore in December 2021.

    OnMobile Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations53.9450.2154.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations53.9450.2154.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.446.907.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.8429.3524.58
    Depreciation1.561.421.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.5118.1414.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.41-5.596.68
    Other Income9.518.290.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.102.706.91
    Interest0.150.120.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.952.586.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.952.586.77
    Tax3.190.452.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.772.134.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.772.134.19
    Equity Share Capital105.91105.90105.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.460.200.40
    Diluted EPS0.460.200.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.460.200.40
    Diluted EPS0.460.200.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited