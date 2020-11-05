OnMobile Global Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 139.97 crore, down 2.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.97 crore in September 2020 down 2.64% from Rs. 143.76 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.61 crore in September 2020 up 638.83% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.21 crore in September 2020 up 25.39% from Rs. 12.13 crore in September 2019.

OnMobile Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2019.

OnMobile Global shares closed at 43.05 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 69.16% returns over the last 6 months and 23.71% over the last 12 months.