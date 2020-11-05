172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|onmobile-global-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-139-97-crore-down-2-64-y-o-y-6072001.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnMobile Global Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 139.97 crore, down 2.64% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for OnMobile Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 139.97 crore in September 2020 down 2.64% from Rs. 143.76 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.61 crore in September 2020 up 638.83% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.21 crore in September 2020 up 25.39% from Rs. 12.13 crore in September 2019.

OnMobile Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2019.

OnMobile Global shares closed at 43.05 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 69.16% returns over the last 6 months and 23.71% over the last 12 months.

OnMobile Global
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations139.97140.84143.76
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations139.97140.84143.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials70.2670.0969.00
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost36.8133.9442.12
Depreciation3.303.374.72
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses19.1517.0522.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.4516.395.02
Other Income1.463.182.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.9119.577.41
Interest0.250.300.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.6619.277.10
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax11.6619.277.10
Tax3.887.186.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.7812.091.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.7812.091.03
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.17----
Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.6112.091.03
Equity Share Capital103.45103.54105.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.741.160.10
Diluted EPS0.741.160.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.741.160.10
Diluted EPS0.741.160.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:22 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #OnMobile Global #Results #Telecommunications - Service

