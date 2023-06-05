Onelife Capital Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore, up 2.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore in March 2023 up 2.05% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2023 down 86271.43% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 1500% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Onelife Capital shares closed at 11.75 on June 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.60% returns over the last 6 months and 5.86% over the last 12 months.