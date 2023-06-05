Onelife Capital Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore, up 2.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Onelife Capital Advisors are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore in March 2023 up 2.05% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2023 down 86271.43% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 1500% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.
Onelife Capital shares closed at 11.75 on June 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.60% returns over the last 6 months and 5.86% over the last 12 months.
|Onelife Capital Advisors
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.37
|1.30
|1.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.37
|1.30
|1.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.74
|1.06
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.02
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.45
|0.97
|1.77
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.85
|-0.74
|-0.72
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.20
|0.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.45
|-0.55
|-0.01
|Interest
|0.86
|0.20
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.32
|-0.74
|-0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.32
|-0.74
|-0.03
|Tax
|-0.11
|0.04
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.21
|-0.79
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.21
|-0.79
|0.00
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.21
|-0.79
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|13.36
|13.36
|13.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.91
|-0.59
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.91
|-0.59
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.91
|-0.59
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.91
|-0.59
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited