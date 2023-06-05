English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Onelife Capital Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore, up 2.05% Y-o-Y

    June 05, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Onelife Capital Advisors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore in March 2023 up 2.05% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2023 down 86271.43% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 1500% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    Onelife Capital shares closed at 11.75 on June 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.60% returns over the last 6 months and 5.86% over the last 12 months.

    Onelife Capital Advisors
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.371.301.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.371.301.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.741.060.24
    Depreciation0.030.020.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.450.971.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.85-0.74-0.72
    Other Income0.390.200.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.45-0.55-0.01
    Interest0.860.200.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.32-0.74-0.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.32-0.74-0.03
    Tax-0.110.04-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.21-0.790.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.21-0.790.00
    Minority Interest0.000.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.21-0.790.00
    Equity Share Capital13.3613.3613.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.91-0.590.00
    Diluted EPS-0.91-0.59--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.91-0.590.00
    Diluted EPS-0.91-0.59--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Onelife Capital #Onelife Capital Advisors #Results
    first published: Jun 5, 2023 09:44 am