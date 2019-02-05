Omkar Special Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.90 crore, down 65.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.90 crore in December 2018 down 65.04% from Rs. 22.59 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.83 crore in December 2018 up 185.4% from Rs. 5.66 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2018 up 43.18% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2017.

Omkar Special EPS has increased to Rs. 2.35 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.75 in December 2017.

Omkar Special shares closed at 19.00 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given 12.76% returns over the last 6 months and -71.98% over the last 12 months.