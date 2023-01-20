Omkar Overseas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 85.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 85.51% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 126.57% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Omkar Overseas shares closed at 3.09 on January 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 45.75% returns over the last 12 months.