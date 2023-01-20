English
    Omkar Overseas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 85.51% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Omkar Overseas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 85.51% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 126.57% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    Omkar Overseas shares closed at 3.09 on January 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 45.75% returns over the last 12 months.

    Omkar Overseas
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.130.110.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.130.110.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.120.100.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.02--
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.010.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.030.04
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.030.04
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.01-0.030.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.01-0.030.04
    Tax----0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.01-0.030.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.01-0.030.03
    Equity Share Capital4.924.924.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.050.07
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.050.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.050.07
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.050.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

