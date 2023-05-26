Omaxe Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 166.11 crore, up 97.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.11 crore in March 2023 up 97.28% from Rs. 84.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.00 crore in March 2023 down 196.22% from Rs. 19.58 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 34.34 crore in March 2023 down 256.38% from Rs. 21.96 crore in March 2022.

Omaxe shares closed at 50.15 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.88% returns over the last 6 months and -46.02% over the last 12 months.