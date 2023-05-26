Omaxe Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 166.11 crore, up 97.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Omaxe are:
Net Sales at Rs 166.11 crore in March 2023 up 97.28% from Rs. 84.20 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.00 crore in March 2023 down 196.22% from Rs. 19.58 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 34.34 crore in March 2023 down 256.38% from Rs. 21.96 crore in March 2022.
Omaxe shares closed at 50.15 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.88% returns over the last 6 months and -46.02% over the last 12 months.
|Omaxe
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|166.11
|142.36
|84.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|166.11
|142.36
|84.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|243.28
|75.09
|88.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-77.84
|57.17
|-43.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.29
|10.41
|8.84
|Depreciation
|13.11
|14.11
|6.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.52
|19.07
|11.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-52.25
|-33.49
|12.43
|Other Income
|4.80
|4.74
|3.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-47.45
|-28.75
|15.83
|Interest
|26.34
|25.75
|28.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-73.79
|-54.50
|-12.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-73.79
|-54.50
|-12.39
|Tax
|-15.79
|-12.94
|7.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-58.00
|-41.56
|-19.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-58.00
|-41.56
|-19.58
|Equity Share Capital
|182.90
|182.90
|182.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.17
|-2.27
|-1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-3.17
|-2.27
|-1.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.17
|-2.27
|-1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-3.17
|-2.27
|-1.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited