    Omaxe Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 166.11 crore, up 97.28% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 07:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Omaxe are:

    Net Sales at Rs 166.11 crore in March 2023 up 97.28% from Rs. 84.20 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.00 crore in March 2023 down 196.22% from Rs. 19.58 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 34.34 crore in March 2023 down 256.38% from Rs. 21.96 crore in March 2022.

    Omaxe shares closed at 50.15 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.88% returns over the last 6 months and -46.02% over the last 12 months.

    Omaxe
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations166.11142.3684.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations166.11142.3684.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials243.2875.0988.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-77.8457.17-43.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.2910.418.84
    Depreciation13.1114.116.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.5219.0711.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-52.25-33.4912.43
    Other Income4.804.743.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-47.45-28.7515.83
    Interest26.3425.7528.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-73.79-54.50-12.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-73.79-54.50-12.39
    Tax-15.79-12.947.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-58.00-41.56-19.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-58.00-41.56-19.58
    Equity Share Capital182.90182.90182.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.17-2.27-1.07
    Diluted EPS-3.17-2.27-1.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.17-2.27-1.07
    Diluted EPS-3.17-2.27-1.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 26, 2023 07:06 pm