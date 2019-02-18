OCL Iron Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 117.85 crore, up 33.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.85 crore in December 2018 up 33.73% from Rs. 88.12 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.70 crore in December 2018 up 34.97% from Rs. 48.75 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.32 crore in December 2018 up 76.24% from Rs. 18.18 crore in December 2017.

OCL Iron shares closed at 2.25 on February 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.23% returns over the last 6 months and -43.04% over the last 12 months.