OCL Iron Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 117.85 crore, up 33.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OCL Iron and Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 117.85 crore in December 2018 up 33.73% from Rs. 88.12 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.70 crore in December 2018 up 34.97% from Rs. 48.75 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.32 crore in December 2018 up 76.24% from Rs. 18.18 crore in December 2017.
OCL Iron shares closed at 2.25 on February 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.23% returns over the last 6 months and -43.04% over the last 12 months.
|
|OCL Iron and Steel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|117.85
|85.96
|88.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|117.85
|85.96
|88.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|106.42
|73.21
|85.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.62
|-0.36
|-1.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.88
|5.08
|5.50
|Depreciation
|23.08
|22.64
|23.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.50
|14.43
|16.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.42
|-29.03
|-42.15
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.33
|0.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.40
|-28.70
|-41.64
|Interest
|21.20
|75.62
|27.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-48.60
|-104.32
|-69.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-48.60
|-104.32
|-69.41
|Tax
|-16.90
|-19.52
|-20.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-31.70
|-84.80
|-48.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-31.70
|-84.80
|-48.75
|Equity Share Capital
|13.41
|13.41
|13.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.36
|-6.32
|-3.63
|Diluted EPS
|-2.36
|-6.32
|-3.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.36
|-6.32
|-3.63
|Diluted EPS
|-2.36
|-6.32
|-3.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited