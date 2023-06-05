Objectone Info Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.20 crore, down 7.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.20 crore in March 2023 down 7.66% from Rs. 9.96 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 down 19.05% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2023 down 5.32% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022.

Objectone Info EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2022.

Objectone Info shares closed at 15.07 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.52% returns over the last 6 months and 65.06% over the last 12 months.