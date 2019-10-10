NTPC Q2 PAT may dip 4.3% YoY to Rs. 2,320.6 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods & Power sector. The brokerage house expects NTPC to report net profit at Rs. 2,320.6 crore down 4.3% year-on-year (down 10.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 5.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 13.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 20,977.7 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 2.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 15.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,454.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.