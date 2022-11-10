English
    Novartis India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.52 crore, down 2.83% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Novartis India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 101.52 crore in September 2022 down 2.83% from Rs. 104.48 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.35 crore in September 2022 up 161.4% from Rs. 7.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.18 crore in September 2022 up 72.09% from Rs. 13.47 crore in September 2021.

    Novartis India EPS has increased to Rs. 7.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.84 in September 2021.

    Novartis India shares closed at 705.65 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.25% returns over the last 6 months and -12.33% over the last 12 months.

    Novartis India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations101.52120.92104.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations101.52120.92104.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods52.4542.8537.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.4214.607.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.519.1627.16
    Depreciation1.381.302.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.6622.5125.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.9430.504.41
    Other Income6.8626.526.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.8057.0210.79
    Interest0.490.501.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.3156.529.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.3156.529.29
    Tax2.964.142.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.3552.387.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.3552.387.02
    Equity Share Capital12.3412.3412.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.4321.212.84
    Diluted EPS7.4321.212.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.4321.212.84
    Diluted EPS7.4321.212.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:20 pm