    Novartis India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.13 crore, down 22.57% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Novartis India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.13 crore in March 2023 down 22.57% from Rs. 98.32 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.02 crore in March 2023 up 207.06% from Rs. 23.37 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.69 crore in March 2023 up 28.9% from Rs. 19.93 crore in March 2022.

    Novartis India EPS has increased to Rs. 10.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.47 in March 2022.

    Novartis India shares closed at 624.45 on May 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.96% returns over the last 6 months and 7.31% over the last 12 months.

    Novartis India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.1380.1798.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.1380.1798.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods69.7134.3371.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.6512.82-22.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.988.9920.60
    Depreciation2.081.301.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.7716.3922.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.246.344.31
    Other Income16.378.3614.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.6114.7018.62
    Interest0.300.460.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.3114.2418.29
    Exceptional Items-----49.64
    P/L Before Tax23.3114.24-31.35
    Tax-1.716.63-7.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.027.61-23.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.027.61-23.37
    Equity Share Capital12.3412.3412.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.133.08-9.47
    Diluted EPS10.133.08-9.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.133.08-9.47
    Diluted EPS10.133.08-9.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 10, 2023 10:22 pm