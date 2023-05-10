Novartis India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.13 crore, down 22.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.13 crore in March 2023 down 22.57% from Rs. 98.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.02 crore in March 2023 up 207.06% from Rs. 23.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.69 crore in March 2023 up 28.9% from Rs. 19.93 crore in March 2022.

Novartis India EPS has increased to Rs. 10.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.47 in March 2022.

Novartis India shares closed at 624.45 on May 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.96% returns over the last 6 months and 7.31% over the last 12 months.