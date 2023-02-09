English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Novartis India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.17 crore, down 18.99% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Novartis India are:Net Sales at Rs 80.17 crore in December 2022 down 18.99% from Rs. 98.96 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.61 crore in December 2022 up 19.84% from Rs. 6.35 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.00 crore in December 2022 up 26.98% from Rs. 12.60 crore in December 2021.
    Novartis India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.57 in December 2021.Novartis India shares closed at 636.40 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.15% returns over the last 6 months and -18.04% over the last 12 months.
    Novartis India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations80.17101.5298.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations80.17101.5298.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods34.3352.4532.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.82-1.4210.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.9911.5126.00
    Depreciation1.301.382.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.3922.6622.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.3414.943.81
    Other Income8.366.866.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.7021.809.85
    Interest0.460.491.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.2421.318.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.2421.318.39
    Tax6.632.962.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.6118.356.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.6118.356.35
    Equity Share Capital12.3412.3412.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.087.432.57
    Diluted EPS3.087.432.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.087.432.57
    Diluted EPS3.087.432.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited