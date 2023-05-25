Noida Toll Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore, down 24.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Noida Toll Bridge Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore in March 2023 down 24.34% from Rs. 5.99 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.11 crore in March 2023 down 6.29% from Rs. 9.51 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 127.08% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022.
Noida Toll shares closed at 6.97 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.55% returns over the last 6 months and 1.31% over the last 12 months.
|Noida Toll Bridge Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.54
|6.52
|5.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.54
|6.52
|5.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.21
|0.21
|Depreciation
|9.84
|10.38
|10.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.24
|5.08
|5.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.80
|-9.14
|-10.07
|Other Income
|0.69
|0.66
|0.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.10
|-8.48
|-9.50
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.11
|-8.49
|-9.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.11
|-8.49
|-9.51
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.11
|-8.49
|-9.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.11
|-8.49
|-9.51
|Equity Share Capital
|186.20
|186.20
|186.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-0.46
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-0.46
|-0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-0.46
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-0.46
|-0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited