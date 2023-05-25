Noida Toll Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore, down 24.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore in March 2023 down 24.34% from Rs. 5.99 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.11 crore in March 2023 down 6.29% from Rs. 9.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 127.08% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022.

Noida Toll shares closed at 6.97 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.55% returns over the last 6 months and 1.31% over the last 12 months.