    Noida Toll Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore, down 24.34% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Noida Toll Bridge Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore in March 2023 down 24.34% from Rs. 5.99 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.11 crore in March 2023 down 6.29% from Rs. 9.51 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 127.08% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022.

    Noida Toll shares closed at 6.97 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.55% returns over the last 6 months and 1.31% over the last 12 months.

    Noida Toll Bridge Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.546.525.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.546.525.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.250.210.21
    Depreciation9.8410.3810.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.245.085.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.80-9.14-10.07
    Other Income0.690.660.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.10-8.48-9.50
    Interest0.000.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.11-8.49-9.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.11-8.49-9.51
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.11-8.49-9.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.11-8.49-9.51
    Equity Share Capital186.20186.20186.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.54-0.46-0.51
    Diluted EPS-0.54-0.46-0.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.54-0.46-0.51
    Diluted EPS-0.54-0.46-0.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Noida Toll #Noida Toll Bridge Company #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:11 am