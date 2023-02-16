English
    Niwas Spinning Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 75.47% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Niwas Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 75.47% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 40.66% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

    Niwas Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.100.070.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.100.070.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.100.150.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.03
    Depreciation0.020.03-0.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.010.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.13-0.10
    Other Income0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.13-0.10
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.06-0.13-0.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.06-0.13-0.10
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.06-0.13-0.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.06-0.13-0.10
    Equity Share Capital14.0914.0914.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.01-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.01-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 12:11 pm