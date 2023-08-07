English
    Nitta Gelatin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 116.20 crore, up 2.61% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitta Gelatin India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 116.20 crore in June 2023 up 2.61% from Rs. 113.24 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.49 crore in June 2023 up 189.9% from Rs. 8.45 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.55 crore in June 2023 up 124.1% from Rs. 16.31 crore in June 2022.

    Nitta Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 26.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.30 in June 2022.

    Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 848.80 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 46.08% returns over the last 6 months and 159.18% over the last 12 months.

    Nitta Gelatin India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations116.20129.52113.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations116.20129.52113.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials54.0460.6661.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.814.82-4.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.7211.1811.04
    Depreciation3.423.273.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.1530.3328.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.6819.2512.14
    Other Income2.450.170.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.1319.4213.07
    Interest0.340.261.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.8019.1611.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.8019.1611.90
    Tax8.315.333.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.4913.838.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.4913.838.45
    Equity Share Capital9.089.089.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.9715.249.30
    Diluted EPS26.9715.249.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.9715.249.30
    Diluted EPS26.9715.249.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:44 am

