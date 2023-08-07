Nitta Gelatin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 116.20 crore, up 2.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.20 crore in June 2023 up 2.61% from Rs. 113.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.49 crore in June 2023 up 189.9% from Rs. 8.45 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.55 crore in June 2023 up 124.1% from Rs. 16.31 crore in June 2022.

Nitta Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 26.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.30 in June 2022.

Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 848.80 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 46.08% returns over the last 6 months and 159.18% over the last 12 months.