English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nitta Gelatin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.47 crore, up 3.04% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitta Gelatin India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 119.47 crore in December 2022 up 3.04% from Rs. 115.95 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.75 crore in December 2022 up 118.35% from Rs. 9.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.76 crore in December 2022 up 72.23% from Rs. 17.86 crore in December 2021.

    Nitta Gelatin India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations119.47124.53115.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations119.47124.53115.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.8956.3362.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.163.05-0.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.1411.2310.43
    Depreciation3.363.323.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.9933.0827.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.2617.5213.08
    Other Income0.144.881.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.4022.4014.45
    Interest0.871.911.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.5320.4913.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.5320.4913.43
    Tax5.784.753.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.7515.749.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.7515.749.50
    Equity Share Capital9.089.089.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.8517.3310.47
    Diluted EPS22.8517.3310.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.8517.3310.47
    Diluted EPS22.8517.3310.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited