Nilkamal Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 679.92 crore, up 21.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 679.92 crore in March 2021 up 21.1% from Rs. 561.46 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.06 crore in March 2021 up 19.84% from Rs. 31.76 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.87 crore in March 2021 up 10.33% from Rs. 73.30 crore in March 2020.

Nilkamal EPS has increased to Rs. 25.51 in March 2021 from Rs. 21.29 in March 2020.

Nilkamal shares closed at 2,443.75 on June 02, 2021 (NSE)