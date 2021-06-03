MARKET NEWS

Nilkamal Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 679.92 crore, up 21.1% Y-o-Y

June 03, 2021 / 08:01 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nilkamal are:

Net Sales at Rs 679.92 crore in March 2021 up 21.1% from Rs. 561.46 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.06 crore in March 2021 up 19.84% from Rs. 31.76 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.87 crore in March 2021 up 10.33% from Rs. 73.30 crore in March 2020.

Nilkamal EPS has increased to Rs. 25.51 in March 2021 from Rs. 21.29 in March 2020.

Nilkamal shares closed at 2,443.75 on June 02, 2021 (NSE)

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations679.92626.60561.46
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations679.92626.60561.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials283.03242.53188.83
Purchase of Traded Goods158.41138.96115.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-40.29-39.90-1.52
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost46.7045.6747.71
Depreciation25.2124.4126.60
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses153.19142.19140.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.6672.7444.02
Other Income1.993.702.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.6676.4446.70
Interest7.035.127.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.6271.3238.78
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax48.6271.3238.78
Tax11.9817.758.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.6453.5730.77
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.6453.5730.77
Minority Interest-0.11-0.050.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.530.770.98
Net P/L After M.I & Associates38.0654.3031.76
Equity Share Capital14.9214.9214.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS25.5136.3921.29
Diluted EPS25.5136.3921.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS25.5136.3921.29
Diluted EPS25.5136.3921.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Nilkamal #Plastics #Results
first published: Jun 3, 2021 07:55 pm

