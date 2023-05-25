English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nila Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.15 crore, up 107.15% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nila Infrastructures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.15 crore in March 2023 up 107.15% from Rs. 20.83 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 101.78% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2023 down 28.29% from Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2022.

    Nila Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

    Nila Infra shares closed at 5.30 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.63% returns over the last 6 months and -6.19% over the last 12 months.

    Nila Infrastructures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.1528.4620.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.1528.4620.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.6620.9720.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.835.23-2.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.931.080.56
    Depreciation0.330.350.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.170.480.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.240.361.06
    Other Income3.033.033.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.273.394.59
    Interest2.882.763.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.380.631.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.380.631.40
    Tax0.120.230.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.270.401.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.270.401.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.25-0.47-2.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.02-0.07-1.08
    Equity Share Capital39.3939.3939.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.01-0.03
    Diluted EPS-----0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.01-0.03
    Diluted EPS-----0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Nila Infra #Nila Infrastructures #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 10:50 pm