NFL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,267.84 crore, up 41.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,267.84 crore in March 2023 up 41.09% from Rs. 4,442.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 268.87 crore in March 2023 down 658.17% from Rs. 48.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 186.82 crore in March 2023 down 199.8% from Rs. 187.20 crore in March 2022.

NFL shares closed at 70.35 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.03% returns over the last 6 months and 33.36% over the last 12 months.