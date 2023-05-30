English
    NFL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,267.84 crore, up 41.09% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Fertilizers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,267.84 crore in March 2023 up 41.09% from Rs. 4,442.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 268.87 crore in March 2023 down 658.17% from Rs. 48.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 186.82 crore in March 2023 down 199.8% from Rs. 187.20 crore in March 2022.

    NFL shares closed at 70.35 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.03% returns over the last 6 months and 33.36% over the last 12 months.

    National Fertilizers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,267.8410,137.344,442.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6,267.8410,137.344,442.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,258.092,805.302,156.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods2,666.983,816.931,698.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-384.36302.42-1,472.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost122.93213.28181.85
    Depreciation88.9289.6385.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,935.022,062.391,698.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-419.74847.3993.78
    Other Income144.0033.057.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-275.74880.44101.74
    Interest83.6394.1138.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-359.37786.3363.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-359.37786.3363.65
    Tax-90.50197.7115.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-268.87588.6248.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-268.87588.6248.17
    Equity Share Capital490.58490.58490.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.4812.000.98
    Diluted EPS-5.4812.000.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.4812.000.98
    Diluted EPS-5.4812.000.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #National Fertilizers #NFL #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 01:31 pm