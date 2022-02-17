Neycer India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 36.44% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Neycer India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2021 down 36.44% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021 down 65.76% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021 down 119.23% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020.
|Neycer India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.10
|0.18
|0.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.10
|0.18
|0.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.06
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|-0.03
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.09
|0.58
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.22
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.48
|0.24
|-0.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.79
|-0.40
|-0.48
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.10
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.79
|-0.30
|-0.47
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.79
|-0.30
|-0.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.79
|-0.30
|-0.48
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.79
|-0.30
|-0.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.79
|-0.30
|-0.48
|Equity Share Capital
|10.15
|10.15
|10.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-0.29
|-0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|-0.29
|-0.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-0.29
|-0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|-0.29
|-0.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited