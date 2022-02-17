Neycer India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 36.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2021 down 36.44% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021 down 65.76% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021 down 119.23% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020.