Newgen Software Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 185.50 crore, up 19.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.50 crore in September 2021 up 19.67% from Rs. 155.01 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.39 crore in September 2021 up 28.02% from Rs. 29.21 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.55 crore in September 2021 up 21.32% from Rs. 44.14 crore in September 2020.

Newgen Software EPS has increased to Rs. 5.39 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.23 in September 2020.

Newgen Software shares closed at 588.70 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 84.60% returns over the last 6 months and 131.59% over the last 12 months.