    NELCO Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.62 crore, up 33.38% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 09:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NELCO are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.62 crore in June 2023 up 33.38% from Rs. 41.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.57 crore in June 2023 up 105.54% from Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.22 crore in June 2023 up 53.49% from Rs. 7.31 crore in June 2022.

    NELCO EPS has increased to Rs. 2.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.19 in June 2022.

    NELCO shares closed at 827.20 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.18% returns over the last 6 months and 24.98% over the last 12 months.

    NELCO
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.6256.2841.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.6256.2841.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.03--0.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.105.985.77
    Depreciation2.912.932.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.6236.3328.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.9611.044.60
    Other Income0.350.600.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.3111.644.86
    Interest0.550.901.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.7610.743.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.7610.743.86
    Tax2.193.031.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.577.712.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.577.712.71
    Equity Share Capital22.8222.8222.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.443.381.19
    Diluted EPS2.443.381.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.443.381.19
    Diluted EPS2.443.381.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 09:44 pm

