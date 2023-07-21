NELCO Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.62 crore, up 33.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.62 crore in June 2023 up 33.38% from Rs. 41.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.57 crore in June 2023 up 105.54% from Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.22 crore in June 2023 up 53.49% from Rs. 7.31 crore in June 2022.

NELCO EPS has increased to Rs. 2.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.19 in June 2022.

NELCO shares closed at 827.20 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.18% returns over the last 6 months and 24.98% over the last 12 months.