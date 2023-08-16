Nectar Life Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 394.12 crore, down 2.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 394.12 crore in June 2023 down 2.21% from Rs. 403.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2023 down 53.32% from Rs. 3.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.01 crore in June 2023 down 14.63% from Rs. 42.18 crore in June 2022.

Nectar Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2022.

Nectar Life shares closed at 24.70 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.44% returns over the last 6 months and 2.07% over the last 12 months.