Nectar Life Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 344.13 crore, down 22.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nectar Lifesciences are:
Net Sales at Rs 344.13 crore in December 2022 down 22.32% from Rs. 443.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.29 crore in December 2022 down 195.44% from Rs. 9.73 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.68 crore in December 2022 down 68.85% from Rs. 47.12 crore in December 2021.
Nectar Life shares closed at 18.40 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.33% returns over the last 6 months and -41.21% over the last 12 months.
|Nectar Lifesciences
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|344.13
|388.65
|443.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|344.13
|388.65
|443.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|247.51
|342.29
|297.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|22.89
|-33.65
|27.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.71
|19.07
|19.27
|Depreciation
|14.78
|14.79
|14.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|52.56
|68.33
|52.09
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.34
|-22.19
|32.31
|Other Income
|13.24
|10.71
|0.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-11.48
|32.84
|Interest
|17.46
|20.99
|17.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.56
|-32.47
|15.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.56
|-32.47
|15.22
|Tax
|-8.27
|-10.00
|5.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.29
|-22.47
|9.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.29
|-22.47
|9.73
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.29
|-22.47
|9.73
|Equity Share Capital
|22.43
|22.43
|22.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-1.00
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-1.00
|0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-1.00
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-1.00
|0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
