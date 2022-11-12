English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    NCL Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 364.97 crore, down 12.14% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NCL Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 364.97 crore in September 2022 down 12.14% from Rs. 415.40 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2022 down 91.11% from Rs. 31.18 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.24 crore in September 2022 down 54.69% from Rs. 64.53 crore in September 2021.

    NCL Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.89 in September 2021.

    Close

    NCL Industries shares closed at 178.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.80% returns over the last 6 months and -23.63% over the last 12 months.

    NCL Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations364.97390.67415.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations364.97390.67415.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials118.66117.36114.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.54-21.651.19
    Power & Fuel--153.24--
    Employees Cost14.1415.1314.30
    Depreciation11.9810.9011.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses194.9493.89223.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.7121.8050.48
    Other Income5.553.472.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.2625.2753.39
    Interest6.786.495.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.4818.7947.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.4818.7947.47
    Tax7.716.3216.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.7712.4731.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.7712.4731.18
    Equity Share Capital45.2345.2345.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.612.766.89
    Diluted EPS0.612.766.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.612.766.89
    Diluted EPS0.612.766.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Mini #Earnings First-Cut #NCL Industries #Results
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:12 pm