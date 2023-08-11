English
    NCL Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 440.53 crore, up 12.76% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NCL Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 440.53 crore in June 2023 up 12.76% from Rs. 390.67 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.86 crore in June 2023 up 146.3% from Rs. 12.53 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.28 crore in June 2023 up 86.37% from Rs. 36.10 crore in June 2022.

    NCL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 6.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.77 in June 2022.

    NCL Industries shares closed at 202.10 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.47% returns over the last 6 months and 16.72% over the last 12 months.

    NCL Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations440.53434.88390.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations440.53434.88390.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials128.65123.02117.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-20.7515.99-21.65
    Power & Fuel----153.24
    Employees Cost17.3816.0015.15
    Depreciation13.2713.2511.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses252.52241.6093.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.4625.0321.57
    Other Income4.567.043.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.0132.0725.06
    Interest4.805.866.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax49.2226.2118.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax49.2226.2118.57
    Tax18.3516.396.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.869.8212.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.869.8212.25
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.28
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates30.869.8212.53
    Equity Share Capital45.2345.2345.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.821.782.77
    Diluted EPS6.821.782.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.821.782.77
    Diluted EPS6.821.782.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:33 pm

