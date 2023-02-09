English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Navneet Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 264.27 crore, up 13.33% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Navneet Education are:Net Sales at Rs 264.27 crore in December 2022 up 13.33% from Rs. 233.18 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.67 crore in December 2022 down 56.67% from Rs. 70.78 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2022 down 88.18% from Rs. 20.05 crore in December 2021.
    Navneet EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.14 in December 2021.Navneet shares closed at 110.65 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.92% returns over the last 6 months and 18.85% over the last 12 months.
    Navneet Education
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations264.27329.80233.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations264.27329.80233.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials193.43194.32111.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.751.190.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-63.93-29.070.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost61.0751.7746.14
    Depreciation13.0714.1410.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses73.4889.1457.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.608.317.12
    Other Income2.903.362.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.7011.679.33
    Interest2.591.881.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.299.797.99
    Exceptional Items64.09--75.23
    P/L Before Tax50.809.7983.22
    Tax20.1111.988.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.69-2.1974.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.69-2.1974.70
    Minority Interest-0.02-0.01--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----3.92
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates30.67-2.2070.78
    Equity Share Capital45.2445.2445.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.36-0.063.14
    Diluted EPS1.36-0.063.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.36-0.063.14
    Diluted EPS1.36-0.063.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited