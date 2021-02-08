MARKET NEWS

Nava Bharat Ven Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 660.13 crore, up 21.49% Y-o-Y

February 08, 2021 / 04:20 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nava Bharat Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 660.13 crore in December 2020 up 21.49% from Rs. 543.34 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.45 crore in December 2020 up 169.04% from Rs. 44.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 322.78 crore in December 2020 up 43.22% from Rs. 225.37 crore in December 2019.

Nava Bharat Ven EPS has increased to Rs. 7.25 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.69 in December 2019.

Nava Bharat Ven shares closed at 60.70 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.85% returns over the last 6 months and -13.29% over the last 12 months.

Nava Bharat Ventures
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations660.13600.39543.34
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations660.13600.39543.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials143.26145.74182.66
Purchase of Traded Goods----0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.22-16.43-37.54
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost40.6040.9241.26
Depreciation74.9075.4375.92
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses190.04188.97142.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax198.11165.75138.85
Other Income49.7772.6110.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax247.88238.36149.45
Interest78.0985.5177.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax169.80152.8571.74
Exceptional Items--2.08--
P/L Before Tax169.80154.9371.74
Tax8.5921.6516.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities161.21133.2854.86
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items0.580.76--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period161.79134.0454.86
Minority Interest-43.34-32.44-10.83
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates118.45101.6044.03
Equity Share Capital35.2635.2635.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.256.222.69
Diluted EPS7.256.222.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.256.222.69
Diluted EPS7.256.222.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 8, 2021 04:11 pm

