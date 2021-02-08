Nava Bharat Ven Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 660.13 crore, up 21.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 660.13 crore in December 2020 up 21.49% from Rs. 543.34 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.45 crore in December 2020 up 169.04% from Rs. 44.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 322.78 crore in December 2020 up 43.22% from Rs. 225.37 crore in December 2019.

Nava Bharat Ven EPS has increased to Rs. 7.25 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.69 in December 2019.

Nava Bharat Ven shares closed at 60.70 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.85% returns over the last 6 months and -13.29% over the last 12 months.