Naraingarh Suga Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.71 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Dec'20 Sep'20 Jun'19 Net Sales/Income from operations 40.71 9.09 30.95 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 40.71 9.09 30.95 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 39.84 6.50 25.14 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.93 3.24 -0.06 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.90 1.71 1.67 Depreciation 3.90 2.44 3.06 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 8.34 3.70 2.34 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.34 -8.51 -1.20 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.34 -8.51 -1.20 Interest 6.68 7.41 5.06 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.02 -15.92 -6.26 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -10.02 -15.92 -6.26 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.02 -15.92 -6.26 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.02 -15.92 -6.26 Equity Share Capital 19.02 19.02 19.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -5.27 -8.37 -3.29 Diluted EPS -5.27 -8.37 -3.29 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -5.27 -8.37 -3.29 Diluted EPS -5.27 -8.37 -3.29 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --