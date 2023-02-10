English
    Nandan Denim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.24 crore, down 55.03% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nandan Denim are:

    Net Sales at Rs 262.24 crore in December 2022 down 55.03% from Rs. 583.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.38 crore in December 2022 down 167.87% from Rs. 19.72 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2022 down 96.73% from Rs. 51.76 crore in December 2021.

    Nandan Denim
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations262.24527.59583.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations262.24527.59583.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials202.23398.92454.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.4610.885.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.4524.320.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.7317.2220.61
    Depreciation8.117.6213.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.3053.1953.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.1415.4433.97
    Other Income1.720.643.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.4216.0837.85
    Interest11.3112.9110.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-17.733.1727.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-17.733.1727.06
    Tax-4.352.597.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.380.5919.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.380.5919.72
    Equity Share Capital144.15144.1548.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.930.044.10
    Diluted EPS-0.930.044.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.930.044.10
    Diluted EPS-0.930.044.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited