Nakoda Group Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.29 crore, up 6.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.29 crore in June 2023 up 6.15% from Rs. 8.75 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 down 26.03% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2023 up 9.38% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022.

Nakoda Group EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2022.

Nakoda Group shares closed at 54.65 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.62% returns over the last 6 months and -67.73% over the last 12 months.