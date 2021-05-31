MARKET NEWS

Nahar Spinning Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 726.70 crore, up 27.8% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2021 / 07:59 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nahar Spinning Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 726.70 crore in March 2021 up 27.8% from Rs. 568.61 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.41 crore in March 2021 up 573.67% from Rs. 13.39 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.85 crore in March 2021 up 474.29% from Rs. 21.74 crore in March 2020.

Nahar Spinning EPS has increased to Rs. 17.43 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.41 in March 2020.

Nahar Spinning shares closed at 140.45 on May 28, 2021 (BSE)

Nahar Spinning Mills
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations726.70634.78568.61
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations726.70634.78568.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials411.61364.72333.47
Purchase of Traded Goods0.911.321.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.5731.9733.61
Power & Fuel64.97----
Employees Cost56.9354.5359.15
Depreciation20.4220.6220.86
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses58.54118.02120.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.7643.600.01
Other Income1.661.960.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax104.4345.550.88
Interest16.4914.7318.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax87.9330.82-17.49
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax87.9330.82-17.49
Tax24.5210.60-4.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities63.4120.22-13.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.4120.22-13.39
Equity Share Capital18.0318.0318.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.435.61-3.41
Diluted EPS17.435.61-3.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.435.61-3.41
Diluted EPS17.435.61-3.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Nahar Spinning #Nahar Spinning Mills #Results #Textiles - Hosiery & Knitwear
first published: May 31, 2021 07:55 pm

