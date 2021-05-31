Nahar Spinning Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 726.70 crore, up 27.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 726.70 crore in March 2021 up 27.8% from Rs. 568.61 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.41 crore in March 2021 up 573.67% from Rs. 13.39 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.85 crore in March 2021 up 474.29% from Rs. 21.74 crore in March 2020.

Nahar Spinning EPS has increased to Rs. 17.43 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.41 in March 2020.

Nahar Spinning shares closed at 140.45 on May 28, 2021 (BSE)