Nahar Spinning Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 614.32 crore, up 11.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 614.32 crore in March 2019 up 11.54% from Rs. 550.75 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2019 down 54.13% from Rs. 10.87 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.15 crore in March 2019 down 12.18% from Rs. 53.69 crore in March 2018.

Nahar Spinning EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.38 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.01 in March 2018.

Nahar Spinning shares closed at 85.75 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.56% returns over the last 6 months and -3.76% over the last 12 months.