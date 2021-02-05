Nahar Spinning Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 634.78 crore, up 7.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 634.78 crore in December 2020 up 7.53% from Rs. 590.35 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.22 crore in December 2020 up 308.84% from Rs. 9.68 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.17 crore in December 2020 up 162.89% from Rs. 25.17 crore in December 2019.

Nahar Spinning EPS has increased to Rs. 5.61 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.68 in December 2019.

Nahar Spinning shares closed at 82.85 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 156.11% returns over the last 6 months and 85.14% over the last 12 months.