Nagarjuna Fert Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 482.09 crore, up 25.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 482.09 crore in September 2019 up 25.46% from Rs. 384.24 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 99.57 crore in September 2019 up 42.25% from Rs. 172.41 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.75 crore in September 2019 up 91.78% from Rs. 82.16 crore in September 2018.

Nagarjuna Fert shares closed at 4.10 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.64% returns over the last 6 months and -53.93% over the last 12 months.