Mysore Paper Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore, up 203.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore in December 2018 up 203.1% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.70 crore in December 2018 up 55.6% from Rs. 48.87 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2018 up 79.92% from Rs. 7.72 crore in December 2017.

Mysore Paper shares closed at 7.42 on June 19, 2017 (BSE)