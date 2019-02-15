Mysore Paper Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore, up 203.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mysore Paper Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.91 crore in December 2018 up 203.1% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.70 crore in December 2018 up 55.6% from Rs. 48.87 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2018 up 79.92% from Rs. 7.72 crore in December 2017.
Mysore Paper shares closed at 7.42 on June 19, 2017 (BSE)
|
|Mysore Paper Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|--
|--
|--
|Other Operating Income
|3.91
|3.91
|2.37
|Total Income From Operations
|3.91
|3.91
|2.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.76
|1.76
|1.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.49
|2.49
|144.98
|Depreciation
|2.68
|2.68
|2.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.21
|1.21
|1.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.23
|-4.23
|-148.66
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.23
|-4.23
|-148.66
|Interest
|17.47
|17.47
|22.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.70
|-21.70
|-170.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.70
|-21.70
|-170.67
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.70
|-21.70
|-170.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.70
|-21.70
|-170.67
|Equity Share Capital
|118.89
|118.89
|118.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|0.05
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.83
|-1.83
|-14.35
|Diluted EPS
|-1.80
|-1.80
|-14.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.83
|-1.83
|-14.35
|Diluted EPS
|-1.80
|-1.80
|-14.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
