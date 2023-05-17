English
    Mukand Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,346.17 crore, up 2.01% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mukand are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,346.17 crore in March 2023 up 2.01% from Rs. 1,319.61 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.34 crore in March 2023 up 167.45% from Rs. 50.23 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.44 crore in March 2023 up 117.73% from Rs. 84.71 crore in March 2022.

    Mukand EPS has increased to Rs. 9.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.55 in March 2022.

    Mukand shares closed at 128.75 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.16% returns over the last 6 months and 4.59% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,343.081,342.481,315.29
    Other Operating Income3.094.934.32
    Total Income From Operations1,346.171,347.411,319.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,002.92890.85921.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.370.26--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks155.34-41.73-92.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost56.7551.0445.85
    Depreciation14.3613.6511.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised-----3.61
    Other Expenses500.08369.45368.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-383.6563.8969.52
    Other Income553.736.614.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax170.0870.5073.61
    Interest36.4750.3737.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax133.6120.1336.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax133.6120.1336.22
    Tax-0.733.49-14.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities134.3416.6450.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period134.3416.6450.23
    Equity Share Capital144.51144.51141.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.301.153.55
    Diluted EPS9.301.153.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.301.153.55
    Diluted EPS9.301.153.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mukand #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: May 17, 2023 09:46 am