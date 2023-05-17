Mukand Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,346.17 crore, up 2.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,346.17 crore in March 2023 up 2.01% from Rs. 1,319.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.34 crore in March 2023 up 167.45% from Rs. 50.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.44 crore in March 2023 up 117.73% from Rs. 84.71 crore in March 2022.

Mukand EPS has increased to Rs. 9.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.55 in March 2022.

Mukand shares closed at 128.75 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.16% returns over the last 6 months and 4.59% over the last 12 months.