Mukand Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,312.35 crore, down 1.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,312.35 crore in March 2023 down 1.21% from Rs. 1,328.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.39 crore in March 2023 up 163.26% from Rs. 47.63 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.18 crore in March 2023 up 90.52% from Rs. 91.95 crore in March 2022.

Mukand EPS has increased to Rs. 8.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.37 in March 2022.

Mukand shares closed at 132.05 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.34% returns over the last 6 months and 7.27% over the last 12 months.