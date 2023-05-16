English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mukand Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,312.35 crore, down 1.21% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 10:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mukand are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,312.35 crore in March 2023 down 1.21% from Rs. 1,328.39 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.39 crore in March 2023 up 163.26% from Rs. 47.63 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.18 crore in March 2023 up 90.52% from Rs. 91.95 crore in March 2022.

    Mukand EPS has increased to Rs. 8.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.37 in March 2022.

    Mukand shares closed at 132.05 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.34% returns over the last 6 months and 7.27% over the last 12 months.

    Mukand
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,312.351,330.471,328.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,312.351,330.471,328.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials985.05866.97921.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.370.261.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks148.18-36.64-92.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost56.8351.1445.96
    Depreciation14.8214.3811.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised-----3.61
    Other Expenses500.43374.20368.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-393.3360.1676.47
    Other Income553.696.734.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax160.3666.8980.85
    Interest37.5251.1244.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax122.8415.7736.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax122.8415.7736.52
    Tax-2.55-2.98-13.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities125.3918.7550.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period125.3918.7550.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----2.44
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates125.3918.7547.63
    Equity Share Capital144.51144.51141.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.681.303.37
    Diluted EPS8.681.303.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.681.303.37
    Diluted EPS8.681.303.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mukand #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: May 16, 2023 10:48 pm