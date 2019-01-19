Mudit Finlease Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, up 13.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in December 2018 up 13.01% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 down 38.77% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2018 up 9.26% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2017.

Mudit Finlease EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2017.

Mudit Finlease shares closed at 51.45 on January 08, 2019 (BSE)