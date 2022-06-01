MTNL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.95 crore, down 26.08% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are:
Net Sales at Rs 218.95 crore in March 2022 down 26.08% from Rs. 296.19 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 598.08 crore in March 2022 up 0.46% from Rs. 600.82 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.56 crore in March 2022 down 10.87% from Rs. 138.63 crore in March 2021.
MTNL shares closed at 21.85 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.07% returns over the last 6 months and -0.91% over the last 12 months.
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|218.95
|279.06
|296.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|218.95
|279.06
|296.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|0.05
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|147.20
|137.43
|34.28
|Depreciation
|183.60
|189.20
|208.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|199.94
|138.89
|228.43
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.86
|37.36
|50.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-339.70
|-223.87
|-224.90
|Other Income
|279.66
|113.05
|155.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-60.04
|-110.82
|-69.75
|Interest
|538.04
|552.30
|531.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-598.08
|-663.12
|-600.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-598.08
|-663.12
|-600.82
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-598.08
|-663.12
|-600.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-598.08
|-663.12
|-600.82
|Equity Share Capital
|630.00
|630.00
|630.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.49
|-10.53
|-9.54
|Diluted EPS
|-9.49
|-10.53
|-9.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.49
|-10.53
|-9.54
|Diluted EPS
|-9.49
|-10.53
|-9.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
