MT Educare Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.40 crore, down 4.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.40 crore in June 2022 down 4.9% from Rs. 19.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2022 down 193.2% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2022 down 81.6% from Rs. 8.64 crore in June 2021.

MT Educare shares closed at 9.30 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.33% returns over the last 6 months and 6.29% over the last 12 months.