MSR India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 93.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 93.77% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2022 down 220.11% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2022 down 531.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

MSR India shares closed at 10.01 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.86% returns over the last 6 months and -13.78% over the last 12 months.