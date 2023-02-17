English
    MSR India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 93.77% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MSR India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 93.77% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2022 down 220.11% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2022 down 531.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

    MSR India shares closed at 10.01 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.86% returns over the last 6 months and -13.78% over the last 12 months.

    MSR India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.190.132.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.190.132.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.07--1.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.11--0.80
    Depreciation0.420.420.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.010.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.43-0.29-0.69
    Other Income----0.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.43-0.29-0.66
    Interest2.190.090.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.62-0.39-1.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.62-0.39-1.13
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.62-0.39-1.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.62-0.39-1.13
    Equity Share Capital31.4431.4431.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.58-0.06-0.18
    Diluted EPS-0.58-0.06-0.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.58-0.06-0.18
    Diluted EPS-0.58-0.06-0.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 pm