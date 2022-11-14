MSP Steel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 586.81 crore, up 2.64% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 11:29 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MSP Steel & Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 586.81 crore in September 2022 up 2.64% from Rs. 571.74 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.26 crore in September 2022 down 722.23% from Rs. 9.36 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 30.06 crore in September 2022 down 170.93% from Rs. 42.38 crore in September 2021.
MSP Steel shares closed at 9.85 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.05% returns over the last 6 months and 1.55% over the last 12 months.
|MSP Steel & Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|586.81
|624.52
|571.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|586.81
|624.52
|571.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|529.66
|493.03
|429.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.68
|18.44
|3.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.57
|16.93
|17.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.75
|13.03
|12.89
|Depreciation
|13.58
|13.54
|13.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|74.54
|69.37
|67.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-44.84
|0.18
|28.25
|Other Income
|1.20
|0.54
|0.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-43.64
|0.72
|28.63
|Interest
|18.30
|18.74
|19.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-61.94
|-18.02
|9.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-61.94
|-18.02
|9.45
|Tax
|-3.67
|-3.40
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-58.27
|-14.62
|9.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-58.27
|-14.62
|9.37
|Minority Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-58.26
|-14.61
|9.36
|Equity Share Capital
|385.42
|385.42
|385.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.51
|-0.38
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|-0.35
|0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.51
|-0.38
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|-0.35
|0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited