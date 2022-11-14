English
    MSP Steel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 586.81 crore, up 2.64% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MSP Steel & Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 586.81 crore in September 2022 up 2.64% from Rs. 571.74 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.26 crore in September 2022 down 722.23% from Rs. 9.36 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 30.06 crore in September 2022 down 170.93% from Rs. 42.38 crore in September 2021.

    MSP Steel shares closed at 9.85 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.05% returns over the last 6 months and 1.55% over the last 12 months.

    MSP Steel & Power
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations586.81624.52571.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations586.81624.52571.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials529.66493.03429.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.6818.443.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.5716.9317.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.7513.0312.89
    Depreciation13.5813.5413.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses74.5469.3767.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-44.840.1828.25
    Other Income1.200.540.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-43.640.7228.63
    Interest18.3018.7419.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-61.94-18.029.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-61.94-18.029.45
    Tax-3.67-3.400.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-58.27-14.629.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-58.27-14.629.37
    Minority Interest0.010.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-58.26-14.619.36
    Equity Share Capital385.42385.42385.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.51-0.380.25
    Diluted EPS-1.40-0.350.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.51-0.380.25
    Diluted EPS-1.40-0.350.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MSP Steel #MSP Steel & Power #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:11 pm