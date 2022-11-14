MSP Steel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 586.81 crore, up 2.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 586.81 crore in September 2022 up 2.64% from Rs. 571.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.26 crore in September 2022 down 722.23% from Rs. 9.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 30.06 crore in September 2022 down 170.93% from Rs. 42.38 crore in September 2021.

MSP Steel shares closed at 9.85 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.05% returns over the last 6 months and 1.55% over the last 12 months.