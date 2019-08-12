MRO-TEK Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.05 crore, down 16.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.05 crore in June 2019 down 16.82% from Rs. 4.87 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.40 crore in June 2019 down 18.21% from Rs. 2.87 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2019 down 27.1% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2018.

MRO-TEK shares closed at 22.25 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -39.86% returns over the last 6 months and -22.88% over the last 12 months.