Moschip Semi Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.33 crore, Down 49.09% Q-o-Q.

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Moschip Semiconductor Technology are: Net Sales at Rs 7.33 crore in September 2018 Down 49.09% from Rs. 14.40 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.06 crore in September 2018 Down 448.22% from Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands Negative at Rs. 4.40 crore in September 2018 Down 1933.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2017. Moschip Semi shares closed at 22.20 on October 26, 2018 (BSE) and has given -31.69% returns over the last 6 months and -47.89% over the last 12 months. Moschip Semiconductor Technology Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 7.33 10.81 14.40 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 7.33 10.81 14.40 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.05 2.77 -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 -0.46 4.21 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 8.10 6.69 6.48 Depreciation 1.11 1.10 0.09 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.65 3.07 3.58 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.59 -2.37 0.04 Other Income 0.08 0.06 0.11 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.51 -2.31 0.15 Interest 1.55 1.15 1.43 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.06 -3.47 -1.29 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -7.06 -3.47 -1.29 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.06 -3.47 -1.29 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.06 -3.47 -1.29 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -7.06 -3.47 -1.29 Equity Share Capital 27.61 27.53 25.06 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.51 -0.25 -0.10 Diluted EPS -0.51 -0.25 -0.09 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.51 -0.25 -0.10 Diluted EPS -0.51 -0.25 -0.09 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 29, 2018 10:55 am