Moschip Semi Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.33 crore, Down 49.09% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 7.33 10.81 14.40 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 7.33 10.81 14.40 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.05 2.77 -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 -0.46 4.21 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 8.10 6.69 6.48 Depreciation 1.11 1.10 0.09 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.65 3.07 3.58 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.59 -2.37 0.04 Other Income 0.08 0.06 0.11 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.51 -2.31 0.15 Interest 1.55 1.15 1.43 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.06 -3.47 -1.29 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -7.06 -3.47 -1.29 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.06 -3.47 -1.29 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.06 -3.47 -1.29 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -7.06 -3.47 -1.29 Equity Share Capital 27.61 27.53 25.06 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.51 -0.25 -0.10 Diluted EPS -0.51 -0.25 -0.09 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.51 -0.25 -0.10 Diluted EPS -0.51 -0.25 -0.09 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited