Modi Naturals Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 110.42 crore, down 23.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Modi Naturals are:
Net Sales at Rs 110.42 crore in March 2023 down 23.07% from Rs. 143.52 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2023 down 672.52% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2023 down 153.49% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2022.
Modi Naturals shares closed at 233.15 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.46% returns over the last 6 months and 13.18% over the last 12 months.
|Modi Naturals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|110.42
|114.07
|143.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|110.42
|114.07
|143.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|93.14
|106.13
|132.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.71
|0.57
|0.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.49
|-21.42
|-13.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.74
|5.93
|5.38
|Depreciation
|0.41
|0.39
|0.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.46
|21.99
|18.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.55
|0.49
|1.06
|Other Income
|1.00
|0.11
|0.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.56
|0.60
|1.85
|Interest
|1.10
|0.59
|0.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.66
|0.01
|0.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.66
|0.01
|0.97
|Tax
|-0.34
|--
|0.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.32
|0.01
|0.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.32
|0.01
|0.41
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.32
|0.01
|0.41
|Equity Share Capital
|12.66
|12.66
|12.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.73
|0.01
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-1.73
|0.01
|0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.73
|0.01
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-1.73
|0.01
|0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
