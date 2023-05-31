English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Modi Naturals Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 110.42 crore, down 23.07% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Modi Naturals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 110.42 crore in March 2023 down 23.07% from Rs. 143.52 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2023 down 672.52% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2023 down 153.49% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2022.

    Modi Naturals shares closed at 233.15 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.46% returns over the last 6 months and 13.18% over the last 12 months.

    Modi Naturals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations110.42114.07143.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations110.42114.07143.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials93.14106.13132.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.710.570.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.49-21.42-13.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.745.935.38
    Depreciation0.410.390.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.4621.9918.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.550.491.06
    Other Income1.000.110.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.560.601.85
    Interest1.100.590.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.660.010.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.660.010.97
    Tax-0.34--0.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.320.010.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.320.010.41
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.320.010.41
    Equity Share Capital12.6612.6612.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.730.010.29
    Diluted EPS-1.730.010.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.730.010.29
    Diluted EPS-1.730.010.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Modi Naturals #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:44 pm